Bellingham: I joined Real Madrid to win trophies

Jude Bellingham has revealed he joined Real Madrid in a "dream" move "to win" trophies and "write history".

The 20-year-old left Borussia Dortmund last month in a deal worth €103 million, and has signed a six-year contract with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid had their eye on the English midfielder for quite some time and finally secured his services this summer.

He is set to help in the team's rebuild process and will be relied upon to take over from the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the near future.

Bellingham told Sky Sports: "It's all about having a great time, just to try and win, that's why the club have signed me, that's why I'm there.

"That's why I have joined the biggest club in the world, to try and keep adding to the history and win trophies.

"I'm buzzing. It's a move that is a dream move for me.

"I'm there now. I feel like I've done all the talking, now it's about getting ready and starting playing."