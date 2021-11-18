Bellingham Not Thinking About Leaving Dortmund for Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is being linked with a move to Liverpool, but the English star is in no rush to leave, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 18-year-old appears to be settled at Dortmund and not looking to secure a Premier League move any time soon.

The Birmingham City academy graduate established himself as a regular for both club and country despite his young age.

He scored two goals and made three assists from 11 appearances with Dortmund this season.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that it would take a "crazy proposal" for Dortmund to consider letting their rising star leave next summer.