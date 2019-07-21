Bennacer Set for Milan Switch

Empoli sporting director Pietro Accardi has confirmed to Gazzetta dello Sport that midfielder Ismael Bennacer is set to join AC Milan.

Bennacer, 21, missed just one game for Empoli last season and was a key player as Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I see Gattuso in Bennacer because he has a great desire to fight," Accardi said. "I remember something he did against Fiorentina: Ismael wins the ball back, an opponent falls on him and he takes a cut to his tibia.

“He gets up to win the ball back again, then we gave him seven stitches. The fans at San Siro will love him: they want to see players who sweat and fight until the final whistle.”