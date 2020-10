Karim Benzema is open to a move to the Premier League if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid next summer - according to Don Balon.

Mbappe is being tipped to complete a big-money switch to Santiago Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, which could see Benzema lose his place in Zinedine Zidane's line up.

The Frenchman could seek a transfer to England in that case, with Liverpool and Chelsea mooted as possible next destinations.