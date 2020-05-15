Benzema Rallies UAE to Stay Safe

Real Madrid 'Galactico' and French international Karim Benzema has rallied everyone in the UAE and all muslims around the world to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged them to take care of their loved ones.

Benzema, who has made 501 appearances for Madrid and has scored 241 goals during an illustrious career at the club spanning just over a decade, sent out a special message on Friday.

"Salaam Alaikum, it's Karim Benzema," the striker, wearing the Arabic kandora, said in a video message, as part of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.

The 32-year-old, who is a practicing muslim and observes fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadan, added: "I have a message to all my friends in the UAE and to all the Muslims around the world during this month of Ramadan. This period has been difficult for everyone due to the coronavirus. So we need to continue to help each other during this crisis. Stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. May God bless everyone. Love."

Benzema, capped 81 times by France, is the latest sporting celebrity to add weight to the Dubai Sports Council's (DSC) 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.

The others who are part of DSC's campaign are Portugal's former World Player of the Year Luis Figo, Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, former French star Nicolas Anelka, Spain and FC Barcelona hero Carles Puyol, former Argentine international and Premier League winner Juan Sebastian Veron, Croatia and FC Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, former Brazil international Julio Baptista, Italy's World Cup heroes Marco Materazzi and Gennaro Gattuso, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, former Spain international Michel Salgado, former Real Madrid and Malaga centre back Fernando Sanz, rising Portuguese star Joao Felix, former France internationals Eric Abidal and Mikael Silvestre, Argentina's Hernan Crespo, Italian Walter Zenga, Brazilian Futsal legend Falcao and refereeing legend Pierluigi Collina.

Benzema featured in the 2008 and 2012 edition of the Euros and also the 2014 World Cup. He has so far enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Spanish giants. Prior to joining Madrid, Benzema played at Ligue 1 side Lyon.