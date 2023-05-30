Benzema receives €200m contract offer from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema has received a lucrative €200 million contract offer from Saudi Arabia, according to Marca.

The Madrid-based club fear the Frenchman could be tempted by this massive offer.

The 35-year-old is yet to sign a new deal that should keep at the Santiago Bernabeu for another 12 months and the club's management are worried about the delays.

Saudi champions Al-Ittihad have reportedly offered the France international a two-year contract worth €200m.

It is believed that Real Madrid are aware that Benzema might consider accepting a move to the Middle East.

Benzema has played an important role in Madrid's success in recent years, and has become their main man following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

He has netted 30 goals for Real Madrid this campaign in 42 appearances across all tournaments.