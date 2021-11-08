Benzema Turns Down Newcastle, Prefers PSG Move

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has snubbed advances from Newcastle United, according to El Nacional.

The recent Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League side made headlines last month as the new owners plan to bring in reinforcements to strengthen the team.

Newcastle saw the France international as an ideal signing, but the 33-year-old has no interest in making the move.

However, Benzema is open to joining Paris Saint-Germain who are interested in his services as well.

His current deal at Madrid is set to expire in 2023, but he could leave next summer should the club sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.