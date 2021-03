Karim Benzema was close to joining Juventus before he eventually moved to Real Madrid, claims Claudio Marchisio.

Interviewed by the YouTube channel Cronache di Spogliatoio, Marchisio said of Benzema: "He is a great player. Benzema was very close to joining Juventus in the year in which Ciro Ferrara was coaching the team.

"It's a pity, given that, after CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo]'s farewell [from Madrid], only he is scoring."