Bernardo Silva closing in on a lucrative Saudi Pro League move

Published June 22nd, 2023 - 11:59 GMT
Portugal's midfielder Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is close to sealing a move to the Saudi Pro League, as per Marca.

The Portugal international's deal with the UEFA Champions League winners runs until the summer of 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are both following the 28-year-old who played an important part in City's treble win this season.

However, the former Monaco midfielder seems to be heading to Saudi Arabia to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

Silva has 306 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions thus far, with 55 goals and 59 assists to his name.

