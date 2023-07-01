Bernardo Silva could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr are believed to be considering a move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva if their efforts to bring in Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea were to fail.

Ziyech seemed to be on the brink of joining the Saudi club after undergoing an initial medical test to finalize his £7 million move.

However, the tests discovered hip and knee problems that are likely to force Al-Nassr to look elsewhere.

Therefore, the Saudi Pro League giants have identified Silva as an ideal replacement, as per CBS Sports.

Such a move would see the midfielder reunite with his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 28-year-old could be allowed to leave City this summer with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain also being considered as a possibility.