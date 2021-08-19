Bernardo Silva Keen on Man City Exit

Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City before the end of the current transfer window according to reports.

City manager Josep Guardiola recently admitted that the Portuguese star could be out of the club by the end of August.

The Premier League champions will likely sacrifice the 27-year-old in favor of bringing in Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

The club will allow Silva's departure if a suitable offer comes their way.

The attacking midfielder is said to be interested in move to Spain to be closer to his family.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the former Monaco star.

The player still has four years left on his current deal with Manchester City.