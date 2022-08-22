Bernardo Silva Offered New Manchester City Contract

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2022 - 01:56 GMT
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Bernardo Silva of Manchester City reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Bernardo Silva has been offered a new contract by Manchester City, reports the Daily Star.

The Portuguese playmaker has been heavily linked with Barcelona this summer, but he remains a key part of Pep Guardiola's plans and will be given an opportunity to commit to fresh terms with the Premier League champions.

Barcelona want €20m for USMNT star Dest

Barcelona are looking to bring in around €20 million (£17m/$20m) from any deal involving Sergino Dest, reports Sport.

They are, however, struggling to find a buyer for the USMNT star, who has been linked with Manchester United.

