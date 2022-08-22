Bernardo Silva Offered New Manchester City Contract

Bernardo Silva has been offered a new contract by Manchester City, reports the Daily Star.
The Portuguese playmaker has been heavily linked with Barcelona this summer, but he remains a key part of Pep Guardiola's plans and will be given an opportunity to commit to fresh terms with the Premier League champions.
Barcelona want €20m for USMNT star Dest
Barcelona are looking to bring in around €20 million (£17m/$20m) from any deal involving Sergino Dest, reports Sport.
They are, however, struggling to find a buyer for the USMNT star, who has been linked with Manchester United.
