Bernardo Silva: Real Madrid shirt does not win you titles

ALBAWABA - Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has insisted that his team will not be underestimating Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The two giants are set to lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

City lost to Real Madrid at the same stage of the competition last season, but Pep Guardiola's men will be hoping to get a positive result tomorrow.

Silva said as quoted by Tribal Football: "We'd be stupid if we didn't respect Los Blancos, but we want to eliminate them, that's our goal.

"We'll try to make a match different from last year's. For me, the argument that Real Madrid has no equal in the Champions League has nothing to do with it, if there weren't (Luka) Modric, (Toni) Kroos, Vinicius, (Karim) Benzema... They wouldn't win anything.

"The shirt alone does not win you titles."