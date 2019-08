Schalke winger Yevhen Konoplyanka could be on his way to Turkey to join Besiktas, according to WAZ.

The Bundesliga side have reportedly confirmed they are in talks with the Istanbul club over the 29-year-old Ukraine international who scored 6 goals in 33 appearances last season.

Konoplyanka joined Schalke from Sevilla in 2016 having started his career with Ukraine side Dnipro.