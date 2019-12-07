Besiktas Keen to Retain Arsenal's Elneny

Turkish side Besiktas want to make their loan move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny permanent after being impressed with the Egypt international's displays in the Super Lig.

Turkish Football say that there is a fee agreed in the temporary switch, but, at €18 million (£15m/$19m), it's too steep.

Besiktas may look to exploit the chaos in north London to get the fee down, as the Gunners deal with uncertainty about who will manage the club permanently after the departure of Unai Emery.