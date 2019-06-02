Besiktas Sign Abdullah Avci as New Manager

Turkey's Besiktas has signed Abdullah Avci as their new manager, the club announced on Saturday.

Avci will be at the helm for the next three seasons for Besiktas, which finished last season at 3rd place, earning the right to play at UEFA Europa League.

“It is time to add new victories to our glorious history. Welcome Abdullah Avci,” the club said in a Twitter post.

Senol Gunes was the 'Black Eagles' manager for 4 seasons, before leaving the club at season's end. Gunes has also been the manager of the Turkish national football team.

Avci was with Basaksehir for five seasons, during his tenure, the club has become of the top clubs in the Turkish Super Lig.

By Gozde Bayar