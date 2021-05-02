Best Time to Workout During Ramadan, According to a Trainer

For those trying to maintain their workout routine while fasting amid the month of Ramadan, Nesrine Dally - a British Nike trainer, NASM performance enhancement specialist and corrective exercise specialist, and Muay Thai boxer - shared that it may require a shift in your schedule.

Dally says in the video seen above that though it depends on your personal preference, she recommends training one to three hours before iftar so you’re able to rehydrate and refuel post-workout. Dally prefers to work out an hour or two pre-iftar. She told POPSUGAR that her body has become accustomed to it.

“I’m aware of my limits and how to control the volume and intensity of my sessions,” she said. If you do have to train after iftar, she suggests breaking your fast with a small meal (such as water, dates, and a good source of protein and carbs) to keep you energized for your workout. Then, you can continue to hydrate and eat a big meal once your sweat session is done.