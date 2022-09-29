BIC to Host F1 Pre-Season Testing Ahead of Bahrain GP

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, has been confirmed as the host of Formula 1 testing ahead of the start of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The pre-season sessions will take place over three days in Sakhir from 23 to 25 February, 2023, BIC announced last night. The tests will be the final chance for F1’s teams and star drivers to put their cars through their paces before the new campaign flags off, also in Bahrain, only a week later from March 3 to 5.

BIC Chief Commercial Officer Sherif Al Mahdy commented: “Formula 1 pre-season testing marks a crucial period for the teams and drivers before they kick start a new championship season, and we are delighted that we have been selected once again as a venue for these important sessions.

“It is always a great honour to welcome motor racing’s elite to Bahrain and the tests will add to the excitement leading up to our season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.” More details on testing, in particular in relation to public access and ticketing, will be announced in due course.