BIC's Medical Readiness for F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 Reviewed

Chief Executive Officer of Government Hospitals, Dr Ahmed Al-Ansari, has paid an inspection visit to the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), where he was informed about the readiness of the medical team approved by BIC.

The visit is within the ongoing medical preparations for the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021, to be held at BIC on March 26-28.

Dr Al-Ansari inspected the workflow, as well as the readiness of the medical team and medical facilities inside and outside BIC.

He also visited the permanent medical centre and clinics at the Bahrain International Circuit, where he followed the work of medical teams in the clinics designated for BIC visitors. He also inspected the sites of rescue teams and ambulances designated for the racecourse.

Dr Al-Ansari praised the international appreciation for the medical services provided for F1 races in Bahrain, citing FIA’s recognition of those services during the 2020 F1 races.

He lauded the advanced level of the preparedness of the medical teams, giving directives to them to spare no effort to contribute to the success of such an important sporting event.

He stressed the importance of constant cooperation and coordination between medical and organizational teams to ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures to combat the novel coronavirus to protect the health of the citizens, residents and BIC visitors.