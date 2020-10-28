Bilic Angry at West Brom's Sale of Hegazi

West Brom boss Slavan Bilic has expressed his disappointment after the club sold defender Ahmed Hegazi against his wishes.

The 29-year-old joined Saudi side Al-Ittihad on Sunday, with Bilic unhappy at the sale after receiving assurances that it wouldn't happen.

"Definitely it wasn't my decision, it wasn't a football decision to be fair, I'm very disappointed," Bilic said, as reported by The Independent.

"We are the team that needs all the good players, he is the player that has know-how in the Premier League, he has vast experience, he is a national team player, he's a great professional and he played last week against Burnley.

"The whole last week he was training with us and when we were doing the shape, even on Saturday he was there.

"I had the assurances that he was going to stay and so that makes me very, very disappointed that he left."