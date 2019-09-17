BOC Signs Sports Protocol Agreement with Spain

Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) signed a sports protocol agreement with the Spanish Olympic Committee (Spanish: Comité Olímpico Español, COE) that included strengthening the mutual collaboration among both parties, opening new horizons for building and developing further partnerships between both countries and committees.

This came during the meeting between HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy President of the Supreme Council of Youth and Sports and President of BOC and Alejandro Blanco, President of COE, in the presence of Mohammed Hassan Al Nusf, Secretary-General of BOC and other officials from BOC. Commenting during the occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid expressed his utmost delight in signing the agreement, hailing the strong friendship and collaboration links attaching both countries and their keenness to develop and improve those relationships.

He added that this sports protocol would open new horizons for mutual collaboration between both committees through mutual programmes, exchange of expertise and to encourage participating in bilateral sports championships to upgrade the sports movement in both countries. “We are looking forward to drawing new plans for mutual collaboration between BOC and COE via the signing of this protocol that boosts the links between both committees and contributes to building a framework for bilateral collaboration,” HH Shaikh Khalid stated.

On his part, Blanco underscored that signing this protocol would positively reflect in the development of the ties linking both committees and meet their aspirations to see their relationship is reaching a new height in collaboration. He expressed his gratitude to the efforts dedicated by HH Shaikh Khalid towards furthering Bahrain’s achievements in sports, pointing out that COE would work to grow their partnership with BOC and make this protocol a success.

According to the signed protocol, both parties agreed to develop the Olympic movement and continue their efforts to maintain the peace and sport-ethics enhancing tasks. The two sides have also agreed to acknowledge the global procedures in relation to performance-enhancing-drugs. Furthermore, both parties agreed to increase sport exchanges, as well as participation in bilateral training sessions, competitions and camps.

Additionally, the agreement included exchanging sport-management information, as well as helping each other in the pre-preparation period for the up-coming Olympic, Beach and Mediterranean games, as well as any other event under the Olympic umbrella. Moreover, they also agreed to explore sport areas of common interest and to develop a collaboration between the two national committees. It is noteworthy that BOC has put in place a strategy for cooperation with other national Olympic committees, both regionally and internationally.