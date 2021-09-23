Boca Juniors Still Want Man Utd Striker Cavani

Boca Juniors are still hoping to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, as reported by TyC Sports.

The 34-year-old moved to United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 and settled in quickly as he scored 17 goals in 39 appearances.

The Uruguay international's performance was enough to convince the Red Devils of keeping him for another season despite Boca interest.

But Jorge Bermudez, a member of the Boca's council, has revealed that the Argentine club still want the striker.

He said to TyC Sports: “There was a great dream at the time, but we deeply respect him.

“There is the Bombonera, people come and Boca is waiting for him. Hopefully one day Boca can have that taste."