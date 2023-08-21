Bologna vs AC Milan possible lineups, prediction: Serie A

AC Milan travel to take on Bologna at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Monday in the Italian League (Serie A).

Match date: Monday, August 21

Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Bologna vs AC Milan probable lineups

Bologna possible Xl

Manager: Thiago Motta

Lukasz Skorupski; Stefan Posch, Sam Beukema, Kevin Bonifazi, Tommaso Corazza; Nicolas Domínguez, Michel Aebischer; Riccardo Orsolini, Lewis Ferguson, Dan Ndoye; Joshua Zirkzee

Milan possible Xl

Manager: Stefano Pioli

Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders; Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao

Prediction

Bologna 1-2 Milan: Pioli's men may face a tough opponent but they should have it within them to grab the three points.