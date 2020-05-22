Bosnian Swimmers Train in Glacial Lake as Pools Close

Three Bosnian swimmers are training in the glacial Boracko Lake as pools are closed in the country due to coronavirus.

Muhammed Djonko, Mustafa Jamak, and Omar Njemcevic live in Sarajevo, but train at the lake famous for its natural beauty located 80 kilometers (49 miles) from the capital.

Jamak, 13, came in third at the Balkan Triathlon Championship in Istanbul -- a contest comprising swimming, cycling, and long-distance running.

"I have been swimming for seven years, but over time I wanted to do more and turned to other disciplines. I chose triathlon because I love running and cycling too," he added.

Djonko, 14, said that he is training for the sixth time in the lake and trying to keep his spirits up.

He said he was passionate about triathlon.

Njemcevic, 13, said that he used to play football earlier but after an injury began swimming.

"It is a good training option for us," he said, speaking about the lake.

The nationwide death toll from COVID-19 has reached 136, with 2,338 cases, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.