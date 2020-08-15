Botola Pro D1: Postponement of Three Matches on 22nd day

The National Professional Football League (LNFP) decided to postpone to a later date three matches which were supposed to be played, Friday on behalf of the 22nd day, by the Olympic de Khouribga (OCK) and Ittihad of Tangier (IRT), AS FAR and Wydad of Casablanca (WAC) and Raja of Casablanca (RCA) and Rapide Oued Zem (RCOZ).

In a statement published on the official website of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the League said that this postponement is made in accordance with the decision of the competent authorities to quarantine the players of the IRT, WAC and RCOZ.

The LNFP had previously postponed the matches opposing, on behalf of the 21st day, the IRT to the Renaissance of Berkane and the FUS of Rabat to the Raja de Béni-Mellal (RBM), following a similar decision by the competent authorities concerning the players of IRT and RBM.