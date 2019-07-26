Bounedjah Joins Squad as Al Sadd Lose Friendly

Al Sadd continued to train on Thursday, Day 11 of their training camp in Olot, Spain ahead of the 2019-20 season.

On Wednesday, Al Sadd had played their second friendly of the pre-season camp against Olot, losing 2-1. The coaching staff ensured that most of the squad’s players were given opportunities to play.

Al Sadd then resumed normal training on Thursday, with all the players who had played in the game undergoing recovery training. The rest of the team worked on physical and technical exercises.

Meanwhile, the squad welcomed back Baghdad Bounedjah after his return following his participation in Algeria’s triumphant African Cup of Nations campaign. Bounedjah scored the lone goal in the final as Algerian defeated Senegal to lift the title in Cairo.

The coaching staff and players congratulated Bounedjah on his country’s triumph and his excellent performances throughout the tournament.

In another friendly, Qatar Sports Club drew 1-1 with La Granja at their Spanish camp on Wednesday. Abdul Aziz Adel scored for the Kings.

Qatar SC played the friendly match with Jassim al Hilal as the goalkeeper, Youssef Ayman, Alejandro Kalvez, Abdulaziz al Khalid, Khaled Mahmoudi, Mehdi al Rahm, Mu’tazmadj, Abdul Aziz Adel, Ali Awad and Hanyu Kabanga.