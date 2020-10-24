Boxer Amir Khan Declines Offer to Join Pakistan Politics

British-Pakistani Boxing star Amir Khan has declined the offer to join politics, saying that Pakistan is being run by the ‘amazing’ Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the boxer said he has talked to his advisory team and decided to decline the offer to join Pakistan politics.

“The country is run by an amazing PM Imran Khan and we all have trust in him,” he tweeted.

He further said he prefers to continue with his charity work Amir Khan (AK) Foundation in the UK, Pakistan, and the rest of the world to make areas better and safer.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Amir opened about politics, saying he is asked by many to join Pakistan politics. He said he was honored to be asked and that he would love to make Pakistan a better place and be a massive help in many areas like education, sports and child laboring.

Amir and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have also set up a child protection fund ‘The Zohra Shah Child Protection Fund’ after Zohra Shah was beaten to death by her employers for releasing a set of expensive parrots from a cage in Pakistan.

The fund aims to protect innocent children from human rights violations across Pakistan. During their visit to Pakistan this year, the couple also met with Zohra’s family, which they have been supporting since Zohra’s death, covering their basic living costs.