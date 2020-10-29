BRAVE CF Becomes Second International Promotion to Hold 4 Events in 3 Years in Brazil

Unlike any other MMA promotion out there, BRAVE Combat Federation started its internationalization process quickly into its operations. According to a report in MMA Premium, a popular Brazilian MMA news website, the third event held by BRAVE CF was also the first one overseas and hence the truly global MMA promotion traveled 12,000 kilometers in its first trip abroad, going all the way to Brazil.

After BRAVE CF 3, during the press conference in Curitiba, BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid said that the promotion had a commitment with Brazil as a country and with developing the sport of Mixed Martial Arts in the nation. The fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world made sure to fulfil the pledge and, since then, has become one of the only two international promotions to host 4 events within 3 years in the country, the MMA Premium report stated.

Back in 2017, BRAVE CF 3 and BRAVE CF 8 took place in Curitiba. The following years, 2018 and 2019, saw two consecutive events in Belo Horizonte. A fifth event was already scheduled for March, 2020 in Balneário Camboriu but had to be suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak. With this position, BRAVE Combat Federation had become a focal point for athletes from Brazil, both when the promotion landed in the South American nation and when it took the biggest regional talents to compete abroad. The promotion has also had Brazilian fighters claim the throne with championship victories.

Currently, the Lightweight champion is the Brazilian Cleiton Silva. His compatriot Luan Santiago had previously held the Lightweight title. Lucas Mineiro who held the Lightweight belt and Daniel Gaucho who held the Middleweight belt are the other two Brazilian former champions for BRAVE CF.

BRAVE CF’s feat is even more impressive if taken into consideration that the Bahrain-based promotion, founded by His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, was the only one that hasn’t slowed down its investments and presence in the country of Brazil over the last years. Thus, with a development program and commitment to the home of Mixed Martial Arts, BRAVE Combat Federation established itself as the leading force for a new system for the sport of MMA.