BRAVE CF Hailed for Crowning Open-Weight World Champion with the Most Prestigious Prize in Sports

BRAVE Combat Federation, the Bahrain-based Mixed Martial Arts promotion founded by Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, was bound for greatness since its inception.

Even before completing three years of operations, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world had already set significant milestones and achieved honours, which were not equalled even by decades-old organizations.

In 2019, BRAVE Combat Federation reserved a newly minted KHK World Championship Belt as the grand prize of a one-night, four-men, open weight knockout tournament, which was held in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The structure, which was once a cornerstone of Mixed Martial Arts, enabled BRAVE Combat Federation to establish the best fighter in the world, regardless of weight class.