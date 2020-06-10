Brazil Great Cafu Underlines Importance of Education

Two-time FIFA World Cup winner Cafu was the special guest during a masterclass for Josoor Institute delegates, during which he shared inspirational advice about achieving success.

The former Brazil captain, who lifted more than 20 trophies during his glittering career, outlined the importance of education and his tips for achieving success – both on and off the field.

Cafu is an ambassador for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and works closely with the Josoor Institute – a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy program which is a center of excellence for the sports and events industries.

“Education is important in every sense,” said Cafu. “I think through education you raise great people, great athletes, great players and great citizens.”

He continued: “It is no use educating only a professional athlete, you need to educate the human being. Because the professional athlete has a short career – they can play for 15 to 20 years – but will be a human being for the rest of their lives.”

Cafu went on to emphasize how education has helped to shape his post-football career.

“I took UEFA courses to enhance my knowledge about how the world of football works. I took English classes because I knew communicating was extremely important for me – especially in my role as an ambassador.

Summing up, he said: “I think knowledge is everything. Every day you have something different to learn. We usually say life is a lesson, right?”

Cafu said he had never shied away from obstacles during his career, during which he famously turned out for AC Milan and Roma in Italy’s Serie A.

“Barriers are placed in your life for you to overcome them. I overcame many barriers and I am here today, speaking with all my authority. Chase after what you want, your dreams, your goals.”

Reflecting on his current role with the SC, Cafu said: “Everything I have is thanks to my professional career. It opens doors to the entire world. Of course, experiencing the World Cup from the field is completely different from what I’m doing today, backstage.

“Organising and preparing the World Cup so that everything can happen in 90 minutes is amazing, I’m really enjoying this experience.”

Josoor Institute is making more content and resources available online to ensure its educational offerings continue uninterrupted during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.