Brazil to Face South Korea in Abu Dhabi on Nov 19

The Brazilian Football Confederation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council have confirmed that the Brazil Global Tour will visit the UAE for an historic clash with South Korea on November 19 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The iconic yellow jerseys will be adorned by a full-strength Brazilian first team squad that is expected to include legends Neymar, Coutinho, Daniel Alves, Firmino among others, as they take on the 2002 FIFA World Cup semi-finalists and 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter-finalists.

Tickets will go on sale shortly and demand is expected to be high since it has been nine years since the world’s most followed national team last played a first team fixture in the UAE.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of ADSC, said: “Abu Dhabi is an epicentre of world-class sport and continues to host diverse high-profile sporting events every year. The Brazil-South Korea game will bring together some of the world’s leading stars and fan favourites to the UAE for an exciting football carnival. Every season, we bring to the capital some of the greatest events in sport and this game is another exciting spectacle that will bring together communities of all ages, genders and nationalities in celebration of football and the UAE’s Year of Tolerance.”

Further information about the fixture, including how to purchase tickets, will be released over the coming days. Fans can follow the Brazil Global Tour on Twitter @BGT_ENG , it said.