Brazil name 2022 Qatar World Cup squad

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil are the most successful team in the history of the competition, but 2002 was the last time the Selecao got their hands on the coveted trophy.

There were quarter-final exits in 2006, 2010 and 2018, while they had to settle for fourth spot in 2014 after a tournament to forget.

Now it's up to the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and more to end the Selecao's drought and finally bring home the trophy once more.

They will first have to find their way past Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon, however, before bigger tests likely await in the knockout stages.

Which 26 players have made the cut and will head to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

GOALKEEPERS

It's a clear battle between Alisson and Ederson for the No.1 jersey, with the Liverpool goalkeeper earning Tite's preference in the recent games after the duo split duties at the 2021 Copa America, where Weverton made one start as well.

Weverton can expect to play the role of number three while the two established stoppers battle for the starting berth.

Name Club Alisson Liverpool Ederson Manchester City Weverton Palmeiras

DEFENDERS

Brazil have no shortage of options in defence.

Thiago Silva and Marquinhos will fancy their chances of starting through the middle, but Eder Militao, and Bremer are both regular starters at some of Europe's biggest clubs, too.

Given just how good Arsenal have been this season, it's a big surprise to see Gabriel Magalhaes miss out on making the squad entirely.

Dani Alves continues to defy the odds and has officially made the cut for Tite's squad, while Alex Telles has also been included having found more regular minutes at Sevilla.

Name Club Thiago Silva Chelsea Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Danilo Juventus Eder Millitao Real Madrid Alex Telles Sevilla Alex Sandro Juventus Bremer Juventus Dani Alves PUMAS

MIDFIELDERS

And there is possibly even more strength in depth in midfield.

Manchester United duo Casemiro and Fred are solid options in the holding role, while Fabinho's inclusion provides Brazil with yet another outstanding defensive candidate.

Lucas Paqueta offers a bit more creativity on the ball, but will be made to work for his spot in the XI thanks to Bruno Guimaraes' inspiring form at Newcastle earning him a place in the squad.

The big news is that Philippe Coutinho has missed out.

Name Club Casemiro Manchester United Lucas Paqueta West Ham United Fabinho Liverpool Fred Manchester United Everton Ribeiro Flamengo Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United

ATTACKERS

Brazil's wealth of options up front is another reason why they are one of the pre-tournament favourites.

There's Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Antony and Richarlison. The list just goes on and on.

And that's not even taken players like Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Martinelli into account, with the former surprisingly missing out despite his improved form this season.

It's fair to say that plenty of coaches will be envious of Brazil's attack in Qatar.

Name Club Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Antony Manchester United Raphinha Barcelona Rodrygo Real Madrid Pedro Flamengo Gabriel Jesus Arsenal Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal

STRONGEST XI

Neymar is the star name in the squad and should be leading the line, with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha bombing down the flanks in support.

Then expect the experience of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos at the back, with Alex Sandro and Danilo to take up the full-back positions.

Casemiro should power the engine in the middle alongside Fred and Lucas Paqueta.

Alisson completes the starting XI in between the sticks.

Brazil XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior