Brazil World Cup Hero Bebeto Thanks UAE after Receiving Golden Visa

Brazilian football legend Bebeto has received the UAE golden visa in recognition of his contributions to football.

Bebeto, who formed a lethal partnership with Romario for that Brazil team which went on to win the 1994 World Cup, was delighted after receiving the UAE residence visa.

"I thank the United Arab Emirates and the government of Dubai for granting me golden residency in appreciation of me and my sporting history, and I thank the Dubai Sports Council for its constant interest and support for sports and athletes," the former striker said.

Bebeto became famous for his goal celebration style during the 1994 World Cup as he rocked an imaginary baby after scoring each of his three goals in that tournament.

With that celebration, Bebeto paid a tribute to his wife who had given birth to their third child just before the start of that tournament in the USA.

Bebeto is the sixth highest goal scorer in the history of the Brazilian football with 39 goals from 75 matches.

He had a highly successful stint at the club level in Spain, scoring 86 La Liga goals in 131 matches for Deportivo de La Coruña.