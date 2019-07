Brazilian defender Douglas Pereira Dos Santos signed a three-year contract with Turkish top-tier football club Besiktas.

28-year-old defender joined the Turkish club with a three-year deal, Besiktas said in a statement in their official website on Saturday.

He scored 3 goals in 32 matches last season for Turkey's Sivasspor.

The former Barcelona footballer has also played for Sporting Gijon, Benfica and Sivasspor on loan in the last 3 seasons.