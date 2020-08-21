Brazilian Defender Welinton Joins Besiktas

Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas on Friday confirmed the signing of Brazilian defender Welinton Souza.
“Besiktas have secured the services of experienced center-back Souza Silva (born 1989 in Brazil) on a two-year contract. He played for Turkish club Alanyaspor last season,” the club said in a statement.
Apart from Alanyaspor, Welinton has also played for Brazilian sides Flamengo and Coritiba and Qatar’s Umm Salal and Al Khor.
The 31-year-old defender scored three goals in 27 games for Alanyaspor last season.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi