Brazil's Schedule in Saudi Arabia This Week

The Selecao return to Brasil Global Tour action vs Saudi Arabia and Argentina - and here's where to find the five-time world champions this month

Follow > Disable alert for Jeddah Follow >

Brazil return to action this week with a Brasil Global Tour double-header versus Saudi Arabia and Argentina.



The Selecao will meet Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on October 12 before hosting Argentina on October 16 in Jeddah.



But this month’s Brasil Global Tour kicks off far from Middle East, with training getting underway The London Borough of Enfield as the Selecao return to Tottenham’s impressive ‘Lodge’ training ground.



Tite and his players used the state-of-the-art training facility at Hotspur Way ahead of World Cup 2018.



The coaching staff arrived on Sunday night and the players are due to arrive from 11:00am local time on Monday. The first training session of the week will take place at 16:00 before a press conference.



Tuesday will follow suit before Wednesday sees the Selecao take to the training filed at 09:00am for their final session in England this week, ahead of a 15:00 flight from Stanstead airport to Riyadh.



The squad will stay at the Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski Riyadh and will train at the King Saud Stadium at 18:00 local time on Thursday.



On Friday they will depart the hotel at 19:15 ahead of their 21:00 kick-off at the same venue.



The delegation will then head straight for Jeddah International Airport that evening and upon arrival will stay at The Ritz Carlton.



Brazil’s first training session in Jeddah will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Sunday at 18:00.



Monday will bring a final training session at King Abdullah Sports City - the venue of Tuesday’s match – at 18:00 local time.



Saudi Arabia vs Brazil

Date: October 12, 2018

Venue: King Saud University, Riyadh

Time: 20h45 (14h45 de Brasília)



Brazil vs Argentina

Date: October 16, 2018

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

Time: 20h45 (14h45 de Brasília)