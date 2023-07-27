Brighton vs Newcastle United - probable lineups, prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion take on Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Friday.

Match date: Thursday, July 27

Kick-off time: 23:30 (GMT)

Venue: Red Bull Arena

Brighton vs Newcastle United probable lineups

Brighton possible Xl

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross; Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Solly March, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck

Newcastle possible Xl

Manager: Eddie Howe

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

Prediction

Brighton 3-3 Newcastle: An exciting close clash that may have plenty of goals and chances.