Brighton vs Newcastle United - probable lineups, prediction

Published July 27th, 2023 - 01:21 GMT
Newcastle United's Scottish defender Harrison Ashby (C) celebrates after scoring their second goal during the pre-season friendly football match between Rangers and Newcastle United at the Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, on July 18, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Newcastle United's Scottish defender Harrison Ashby (C) celebrates after scoring their second goal during the pre-season friendly football match between Rangers and Newcastle United at the Ibrox Stadium, in Glasgow, on July 18, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Brighton & Hove Albion take on Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Friday.

Match date: Thursday, July 27
Kick-off time: 23:30 (GMT)
Venue: Red Bull Arena

Brighton vs Newcastle United probable lineups

  • Brighton possible Xl

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi

Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross; Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Solly March, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck

  • Newcastle possible Xl

Manager: Eddie Howe

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

Prediction

Brighton 3-3 Newcastle: An exciting close clash that may have plenty of goals and chances.

