Bryant to be Honored with LA Area Emmy Governors Award

The late Kobe Bryant will be honored with the Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award.

The basketball legend - who tragically died in January, aged 41, when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, killing him and eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna - will be recognized posthumously after being selected by the award committee.

He has been chosen thanks to "his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court".

The Emmy Governors Award gets presented to an individual, company or organization seen to have made a substantial contribution to the greater LA area, as well as an outstanding, visionary and innovative achievements to either arts, sciences or television management.

Kobe was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet for his contributions to the NBA franchise - which saw him win five championships - in addition to 18 All-Star appearances and two Olympic Games.

The Academy also recognizes how the former Lakers star "championed a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming an ambassador for women's basketball, a mentor and youth advocate, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles".

The award will be presented during the 72nd LA Area Emmy Awards during a live stream on July 18 on Emmys.com.

News of the achievement comes after it was confirmed the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony has been delayed from August 2020 to spring next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's board of governors, told ESPN: "We're definitely cancelling.

"It's going to have to be the first quarter of next year. We'll meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where."