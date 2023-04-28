Bundesliga: Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to get a win over Bochum when the two sides meet on Friday at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Match date: Friday, April 28

Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)

Venue: Vonovia Ruhrstadion

VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups

Bochum possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Thomas Letsch

Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Erhan Masovic, Ivan Ordets, Danilo Soares; Pierre Kunde, Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Takuma Asano, Philipp Hofmann, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Dortmund possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Edin Terzic

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi