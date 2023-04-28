Bundesliga: Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to get a win over Bochum when the two sides meet on Friday at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.
Match date: Friday, April 28
Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)
Venue: Vonovia Ruhrstadion
VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups
- Bochum possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Thomas Letsch
Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Erhan Masovic, Ivan Ordets, Danilo Soares; Pierre Kunde, Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Takuma Asano, Philipp Hofmann, Christopher Antwi-Adjei
- Dortmund possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Edin Terzic
Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi
