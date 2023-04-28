  1. Home
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund predicted lineups

Published April 28th, 2023 - 12:11 GMT
Dortmund's German midfielder Julian Brandt (L) and Bochum's Austrian midfielder Kevin Stoeger (2nd L) vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) football match VfL Bochum v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Bochum, western Germany on February 8, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Dortmund's German midfielder Julian Brandt (L) and Bochum's Austrian midfielder Kevin Stoeger (2nd L) vie for the ball during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) football match VfL Bochum v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Bochum, western Germany on February 8, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to get a win over Bochum when the two sides meet on Friday at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Match date: Friday, April 28
Kick-off time: 18:30 (GMT)
Venue: Vonovia Ruhrstadion

VFL Bochum vs Borussia Dortmund probable lineups

  • Bochum possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Thomas Letsch

Manuel Riemann; Cristian Gamboa, Erhan Masovic, Ivan Ordets, Danilo Soares; Pierre Kunde, Anthony Losilla, Patrick Osterhage; Takuma Asano, Philipp Hofmann, Christopher Antwi-Adjei

  • Dortmund possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Edin Terzic

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen, Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi

Tags:Borussia DortmundVFL BochumBundesliga

