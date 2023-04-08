Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich face SC Freiburg at the Schwarzwald-Stadion in the German League (Bundesliga) on Saturday.
Match date: Saturday, April 8
Kick-off time: 13:30 UTC
Venue: Schwarzwald-Stadion (Dreisamstadion)
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich probable lineups
- Freiburg possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Christian Streich
Mark Flekken; Kiliann Sildillia, Manuel Gulde, Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler; Vincenzo Grifo, Ritsu Doan, Lucas Holer; Michael Gregoritsch
- Bayern possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Thomas Tuchel
Yann Sommer; Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Sadio Mane
