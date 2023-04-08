Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published April 8th, 2023 - 10:55 GMT
Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller (L) laughs next to Freiburg's German midfielder Nicolas Hoefler during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) quarter-final football match FC Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg in Munich southern Germany on April 4, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich face SC Freiburg at the Schwarzwald-Stadion in the German League (Bundesliga) on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, April 8
Kick-off time: 13:30 UTC
Venue: Schwarzwald-Stadion (Dreisamstadion)

Freiburg vs Bayern Munich probable lineups

  • Freiburg possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Christian Streich

Mark Flekken; Kiliann Sildillia, Manuel Gulde, Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hofler; Vincenzo Grifo, Ritsu Doan, Lucas Holer; Michael Gregoritsch

  • Bayern possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Thomas Tuchel

Yann Sommer; Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman; Sadio Mane

