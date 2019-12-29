Burj Khalifa to Feature Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 Video

An international campaign has launched across a number of major cities across the world to mark the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosting the Dakar Rally for the first time in Asia from 5 to 17 January.

The campaign features an action-filled video ad that will be screened in iconic locations around the world such as Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Times Square in New York and Leicester Square in London, in addition to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia. The campaign will also appear in Milan and Madrid as well as Paris, the home of Dakar Rally.

Through the campaign and with the challenging race set to begin in less than two weeks, Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020’s host country is aiming to introduce the uncharted desert of the kingdom to the world of motorsport to learn about its distinctive terrain and what to expect when the adventure begins on 5 January.

HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Abdullah Al Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Motorsport Federation, said: “This campaign is our way of giving the world a glimpse of Saudi Arabia’s stunning natural beauty, fascinating desert, unparalleled hospitality, and world-class standards in staging international sporting events. We are thrilled to host such a great adventure in Saudi Arabia and to write a new chapter in the history of the world’s most challenging rally.”

With less than two weeks to go till the demanding race, the Saudi desert is ready to welcome more than 550 drivers from 62 world countries to experience the spectacular nature and unique terrain of the uncharted Saudi desert.

Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 gets underway in Jeddah before drivers and crews navigate their way to the north through the challenging trip along the coast, where the drivers pass by Red Sea Project and the futuristic megacity of Neom.

They cruise then through the sandy hills of Ha’il on the way to Riyadh before taking a turn to the west in the centre of the kingdom’s enormous desert and then looping back towards the east to enter the Empty Quarter ahead of crossing the finish line in Qiddiya.

By hosting major international sporting events, Saudi Arabia is building a legacy as a world sports and entertainment destination, and an event of the calibre of Dakar Rally would surely cement the kingdom’s status.

Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 will see pilots drive specially modified vehicles, trucks, quad, SxS, and motorbikes, designed to handle 12 stages of various terrains.