Burnley vs Man City probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

The 2023-2024 season of the Premier League is set to kick off on Friday when champions Manchester City travel to face Burnley at the Turf Moor Stadium.

Match date: Friday, August 11

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley vs Manchester City probable lineups

Burnley possible Xl

Manager: Vincent Kompany

James Trafford; Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Vitinho; Jack Cork, Josh Cullen; Nathan Redmond, Josh Brownhill, Anass Zaroury; Zeki Amdouni

Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Prediction

Burnley 0-2 Man City: The Sky Blues may face some difficulties, however, they have the necessary solutions to get the three points.