Burnley vs Man City probable lineups, prediction: Premier League

Published August 10th, 2023 - 08:32 GMT
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) gestures to Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) as he leaves the game, substituted during the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, in London, August 6, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
The 2023-2024 season of the Premier League is set to kick off on Friday when champions Manchester City travel to face Burnley at the Turf Moor Stadium.

Match date: Friday, August 11
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Burnley possible Xl

Manager: Vincent Kompany

James Trafford; Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Vitinho; Jack Cork, Josh Cullen; Nathan Redmond, Josh Brownhill, Anass Zaroury; Zeki Amdouni

  • Man City possible Xl

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Prediction

Burnley 0-2 Man City: The Sky Blues may face some difficulties, however, they have the necessary solutions to get the three points.

