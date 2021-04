Burnley want to sign former Tottenham player Nabil Bentaleb on a free transfer, writes The Sun, as the 26-year-old is not expected to re-sign at Schalke.

The Clarets are now six points clear of the drop zone, and assuming they avoid relegation, will be looking to add more Premier League quality depth players such as Bentaleb, who has played in 58 Premier League matches in his career.