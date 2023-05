CAF Champions League: Al-Ahly vs ES Tunis probable lineups, prediction

Al-Ahly enter the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final against ES Tunis on Friday with a huge advantage following their 3-0 win in the first leg.

Match date: Friday, May 19

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Cairo International Stadium

Al-Ahly vs ES Tunis probable lineups

Al Ahly possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Marcel Koller

Ali Lotfi; Ali Maaloul, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany; Marwan Ateya, Aliou Dieng, Amr El Solia; Percy Tau, Kahraba, Ahmed Abdelkader

ES Tunis possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Nabil Maaloul

Mohamed Sedki Debchi; Mohamed Ben Ali, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Yassine Meriah; Fousseny Coulibaly, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Sabir Bougrine; Mootez Zaddem, Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda, Rached Arfaoui

Prediction

Al Ahly 2-0 ES Tunis (Ahly to win 5-0 on aggregate): The home side will ensure its qualification to final with another strong display.