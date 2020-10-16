CAF Champions League Final to Be Played in Cairo

The final of the Champions League will be played on November 6 in Egypt, in the event of a Moroccan-Egyptian duel, according to a draw made, on Friday in Casablanca, by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Led by CAF Competitions Director Samson Adamu, the draw decided that in the event of a final between an Egyptian team and a Moroccan one, the match will be played on November 6 in Egypt, said a press release from CAF posted on its website.

In the event that two teams from the same country reach the final, it will be played in their respective countries, underlined the same source.

For the semi-finals first leg, Wydad of Casablanca will play Al Ahly on Saturday, while Raja of Casablanca will face Zamalek on Sunday at the Mohammed V Sports Complex. The return matches will be played respectively on October 23 and 24, 2020 at the Cairo International Stadium.