CAF Champions League final: Wydad vs Ahly prediction, possible lineups

Ahly and Wydad Casablanca are set to face off on Sunday in the second leg of their CAF Champions League final.

The Egyptians won the first leg 2-1 in Cairo last week.

Match date: Sunday, June 11

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Stade Mohammed V

Wydad vs Ahly probable lineups

Wydad possible Xl

Manager: Sven Vandenbroeck

Youssef El Motie, Ayoub El Amloud, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Amine Aboulfath, Arsene Zola, Yahya Jabrane, Aymane El Hassouni, Reda Jaadi, Mohamed Ounajem, Saifeddine Bouhra, Bouly Junior Sambou

Al-Ahly possible Xl

Manager: Marcel Koller

Mohamed El Shenawy, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ali Maaloul, Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Ateya, Aliou Dieng, Percy Tau, Hussein El Shahat, Kahraba

Prediction

Wydad 1-2 Al-Ahly: The home side will be hoping to overturn the first leg's deficit, but the visitors have what it takes to ensure their superiority.