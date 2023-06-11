CAF Champions League final: Wydad vs Ahly prediction, possible lineups

Ahly and Wydad Casablanca are set to face off on Sunday in the second leg of their CAF Champions League final.
The Egyptians won the first leg 2-1 in Cairo last week.
Match date: Sunday, June 11
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stade Mohammed V
Wydad vs Ahly probable lineups
Wydad possible Xl
Manager: Sven Vandenbroeck
Youssef El Motie, Ayoub El Amloud, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Amine Aboulfath, Arsene Zola, Yahya Jabrane, Aymane El Hassouni, Reda Jaadi, Mohamed Ounajem, Saifeddine Bouhra, Bouly Junior Sambou
Al-Ahly possible Xl
Manager: Marcel Koller
Mohamed El Shenawy, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ali Maaloul, Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Ateya, Aliou Dieng, Percy Tau, Hussein El Shahat, Kahraba
Prediction
Wydad 1-2 Al-Ahly: The home side will be hoping to overturn the first leg's deficit, but the visitors have what it takes to ensure their superiority.