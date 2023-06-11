  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. CAF Champions League final: Wydad vs Ahly prediction, possible lineups

CAF Champions League final: Wydad vs Ahly prediction, possible lineups

Published June 11th, 2023 - 11:08 GMT
Ahly's Egyptian midfielder Marwan Attia (C-L) and Wydad's Moroccan forward Ayman el-Hassouni (C-R) vie for the ball during the first-leg final football match of the CAF Champions League, between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Morocco's Wydad AC, at Cairo International Stadium on June 4, 2023. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Ahly's Egyptian midfielder Marwan Attia (C-L) and Wydad's Moroccan forward Ayman el-Hassouni (C-R) vie for the ball during the first-leg final football match of the CAF Champions League, between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Morocco's Wydad AC, at Cairo International Stadium on June 4, 2023. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Ahly and Wydad Casablanca are set to face off on Sunday in the second leg of their CAF Champions League final.

The Egyptians won the first leg 2-1 in Cairo last week.

Match date: Sunday, June 11
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stade Mohammed V

Wydad vs Ahly probable lineups

  • Wydad possible Xl

Manager: Sven Vandenbroeck

Youssef El Motie, Ayoub El Amloud, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Amine Aboulfath, Arsene Zola, Yahya Jabrane, Aymane El Hassouni, Reda Jaadi, Mohamed Ounajem, Saifeddine Bouhra, Bouly Junior Sambou

  • Al-Ahly possible Xl

Manager: Marcel Koller

Mohamed El Shenawy, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ali Maaloul, Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Ateya, Aliou Dieng, Percy Tau, Hussein El Shahat, Kahraba

Prediction

Wydad 1-2 Al-Ahly: The home side will be hoping to overturn the first leg's deficit, but the visitors have what it takes to ensure their superiority

Tags:Al-Ahly SCWydadCAF Champions League

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...