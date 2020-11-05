CAF Champions League: Raja Casablanca Leaves Competition after Loss to Zamalek

Moroccan club Raja of Casablanca (RCA) lost the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final played Wednesday against Egypt’s Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium.

Raja of Casablanca lost the game 3-1 (4-1 aggregate) after a fierce battle with the Egyptian club.

Ben Malango scored the first goal for Raja against Zamalek in the 47th minute of the match before Ferjani Sassi equalized for the Egyptians (61st min).

A few minutes before the end of the game, the Egyptians sealed their passage to the CAF Champions League Final thanks to a double from Mostafa Mohamed (85th and 88th minutes).

In the first leg played at the Mohammed V sports complex, the Casablanca club had lost to Zamalek on a score of 1-0. The only goal of the match was scored by Achraf Bencharki (18th).

The final of the African competition will oppose, Zamalek and Al Ahly who ousted Wydad of Casablanca in the semi-final. The game is set for November 27 at the Borg Al Arab Stadium in Alexandria.