CAF General Secretary Resigns

CAF General Secretary Moroccan Mouad Hajji on Monday tendered in his resignation letter to CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, who has accepted his resignation, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said in a press release.

At the request of the CAF President, the Emergency Committee will meet to appoint an Acting General Secretary, it added.

Citing personal reasons and indicating the need to return to Morocco as soon as possible, Hajji appealed for notice of his departure to be shortened, a request which the President has acceded to.

According to the statutes of the organization, resignations and appointments must be submitted to the Executive Committee. Thus, the CAF President has announced that a meeting of the Emergency Committee will be convened as soon as possible to appoint an interim General Secretary.

CAF President Ahmad has expressed his gratitude to Hajji, for his invaluable work in driving the reforms of the organization and African football since his appointment. He also commended his commitment, loyalty and above all passion for African football, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

“I would like to warmly thank President Ahmad Ahmad for giving me the opportunity to serve the football on the continent at such a level of responsibility. The numerous reforms initiated in the areas of sporting and administrative since 2017 continues to remain a project which I believe in, and which I still support. I have no doubt that the President will continue to work for the good and development of our most beautiful sport,” Hajji said.

Hajji was appointed CAF General Secretary on 11 April 2019.