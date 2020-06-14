CAF Headquarters to Remain in Cairo for 10 Years

The Egyptian House of Representatives recently approved the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Headquarters Agreement that completes the final legislative procedure before going into effect, according to the CAF’s press release.

The agreement is valid for 10 years and will be renewed automatically, recognizing the international legal personality of CAF as an international non-governmental organization.

Ali Abd el Aal, the parliament’s speaker, nodded to the agreement that was originally signed between the CAF and Egypt on February 12th.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad commented, “Finally, we have come to the end of a long journey that will shape the future of African football. Egypt has always been home to CAF and we are proud to formalize another extension of the Headquarters Agreement.

Upon the approved agreement, the CAF will benefit from several advantages similar to those granted to international organizations and diplomatic missions.