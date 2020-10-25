CAF Presidency Elections: FTF Clarifies Position

  1. Home
Published October 25th, 2020 - 12:30 GMT
Tunisian Football Federation (Photo: Agency Tunis Afrique Press)
Tunisian Football Federation (Photo: Agency Tunis Afrique Press)

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) said Friday evening on its official Facebook page that it has not supported any candidate for the election of the next President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

"Given the growing rumors that are part of the smear campaign conducted against us, we have to specify that no signature has been appended to support any person wishing to run for the presidency of CAF," said the federation.

"Despite all this mad smear campaign, we are determined to continue our mission to defend the interests of Tunisian football," adds the same source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Tap 2020

